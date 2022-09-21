New Rincon City manager hired

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New to the city but a Georgia native.

“It’s going to be an excellent journey and adventure here.”

Jonathan Lynn is starting that new journey as Rincon’s city manager.

His plans? Working with residents, the city council and other municipalities to make Rincon an even better place to call home.

“What are you most excited for? Growth. The Hyundai plant coming in the proximity here, as well as the port continues to bust out the seems, we’re in a great position to take advantage of that overflow for resident population, for meeting the retail and commercial needs for those people,” Lynn said.

And as more people move to this area and Rincon continues to grow, he plans on building up the city by meeting the community’s needs.

“Making sure that we are putting enough amenities in place for the ballots between the residential growth and the commercial and industrial growth that are coming not only to Rincon but the area. Everything from parks, to trails to updated athletic facilities and partnering with all the other agencies.”

With traffic constantly backed up on state Highway 21, he expects growth their as well. With that out of Rincon’s hands, he still wants to create a plan for Rincon so.

“We’re actually ready for them and we’re putting plans in place to address that for our residents and our businesses.”

And Lynn can’t wait to turn these words into action.

“Being a Georgia Southern graduate, it was just the right opportunity to come back here and I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

