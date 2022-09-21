Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home

(KCTV5 News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Dequan Deion Thorpe, of Savannah.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this case, they should call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777 or the GBI Statesboro Office at 912-871-1121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
Body found in pond at Daffin Park
FILE PHOTO - Marc Wilson
Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2020 deadly shooting
Taneecia Williams
Garden City shooting suspect arrested by police
Tyler Hood
Springfield man arrested on rape, child molestation charges

Latest News

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville
America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia
America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia honoring Savannah resident
Safety event
Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers
No agreement reached yet in negotiations regarding Local Option Sales Tax
Evans County Sheriff's Office
Deputies in Evans Co. certified in car seat safety