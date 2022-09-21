Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Dequan Deion Thorpe, of Savannah.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this case, they should call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777 or the GBI Statesboro Office at 912-871-1121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

