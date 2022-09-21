Savannah police holding press conference for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department and family members of Diontae Roberson are planning to hold a press conference to locate Roberson.

Diontae Roberson has been missing for more than a month, police say. Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville.

Police say he was possibly traveling in a silver or tan Mercury Grand Marquis with GA Tag XVF638. He could possibly be in the Atlanta area.

The press conference will take place Sept. 22 at 201 Habersham Street.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.