Savannah police holding press conference for missing man

Diontae Roberson
Diontae Roberson(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department and family members of Diontae Roberson are planning to hold a press conference to locate Roberson.

Diontae Roberson has been missing for more than a month, police say. Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville.

Police say he was possibly traveling in a silver or tan Mercury Grand Marquis with GA Tag XVF638. He could possibly be in the Atlanta area.

The press conference will take place Sept. 22 at 201 Habersham Street.

