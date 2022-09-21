Savannah police searching for two murder suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted for murder.

Police say the suspects were involved in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright.

Officers responded to Parker’s, 1976 E. Victory Drive, and discovered Bright, 28, outside the store suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Detectives identified multiple suspects involved in the shooting. One suspect, Chrishon Justina Gilmore, 19, was booked into the Chatham County jail on Aug. 28 on charges of murder and armed robbery.

Detectives continue to seek the two remaining suspects, according to Savannah police.

Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, are wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.

Police say Dixon and Wilkerson frequent Sardis, Waynesboro, and Augusta.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Cameron Keivon Dixon (Savannah Police Department)

T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson (Savannah Police Department)

