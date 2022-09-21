Top Teacher: Amanda Sanders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Amanda Sanders Kindergarten class at Sand Hill Elementary is working on their numbers and counting.

“Kindergarten is probably my most favorite grade to teach because they come in with just the basics and we build on that. We get to watch them have big a-ha moments. and watch them discover new things.”

Sanders has been teaching in Effingham County since 2004 and says she does it all for the children.

“They are my motivation. People don’t go into teaching for accolades. We don’t go into teaching for the pay. We go into it for the heart and the joy, we get from seeing these kids be successful.”

Sanders is also a big supporter of Cure Childhood Cancer, an organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research for kids. And today, students at Sand Hill are wearing their favorite sports teams to raise money for the cause.

“I really like cure and their purpose. It’s always been placed on my heart to do as much as I can to help raise, money to help those kids struggling and fighting so that we don’t lose any more students.”

And helping these kids have a bright future is what Sanders wants most.

“I want them to know every adult believes in them. Every adult loves them. Every adult wants them to be successful. and we want to see the best for them. 3:03 Everything we do at Sand Hill is to make them better, smarter and help them grow.”

Amanda Sanders, this week’s WTOC Top teacher.

