City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks

(City of Beaufort)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area.

A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.

“Residents and visitors alike would like to come to a space that can be energized at times and other times just be a passive park,” Beaufort Director of Downtown Operations, Linda Roper said.

The bigger of the two projects would be at Southside Park, which as this conceptual plan shows, would be improved through 18 individual projects. Right now, they have approval for the beginning of those upgrades.

“The first phase is about a million because that includes a playground, some additional parking as well as starting the open space and pavilion that would be in the next phase.”

Washington Street Park is the other to receive upgrades. They’ve already put in this new playground and next on the list is an updated pavilion.

Roper says the funding for the next step of improvements on both parks was designated in this year’s budget. She says because the spending and construction will be done in phases though, there’s no timetable on when the parks will be done just yet.

