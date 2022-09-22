Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search

A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog.

KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.

The couple said they searched for their otterhound, named Tito, for several weeks. They were also joined by dozens of other dog owners and otterhounds in their search.

Mason Miller gave an update this week saying Tito was found. He thanked the community for the help and said the dog was receiving medical care.

Otterhounds have become a rare breed, with current reports identifying just nearly 600 total worldwide.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Diontae Roberson
Savannah police holding press conference for missing man
Source: WTOC
Human remains found on Jones Island possibly identified

Latest News

FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
WIC expands available baby formulas to help with shortage
A man plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On...
Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic
Wayne Co. High School student arrested for terroristic threats