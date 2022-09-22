First reading of STVR ordinance at Tybee City Council meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has a jam-packed agenda Thursday for their council meeting.

One of the biggest ticket items is the first reading of the proposed STVR ordinance. As a reminder, this is something the city has been working on for years. There has been a moratorium in place preventing people from registering new properties as an STVR while city council works out final rules.

They’re looking at how many cars can use parking at some of these short-term vacation rentals. It’s important to note that the possible parking rule only applies to the STVRs in the residential zones. So R1, R1B and R2.

Mayor Shirley Sessions spoke about what parking could look like under the new ordinance, if it’s passed. She says right now there really isn’t anything in writing, such as a parking plan, for STVRs in the residential zones.

Sessions says their main concern is that STVR owners have appropriate parking spots for guests. She says some residents have called saying renters are parking on other people’s property.

The amendment on the agenda says the parking plan would ensure that there’s one parking space per bedroom at the STVR, plus one additional space. Mayor Sessions says this could solve a lot of issues.

“Some houses have more parking than others. Some properties utilize the city right-of-way to have their guests park and also, we’ve had reports that some guests park in neighbors’ yards or block neighbors’ driveways,” Sessions said.

The amendment also says that it only applies to parking between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily. Thursday night is the first reading of the STVR proposed ordinance.

Of course, nothing is official until it passes a second reading. That reading will be on Oct. 13.

If you want to come to Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Sessions says she does expect it to be a long one. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building.

