INTERVIEW: Free event in Bryan County to help with legal questions
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people going through legal trouble have a lot of questions.
Normally, you’ll need to hire a lawyer to help get answers. Which can cost a lot of money.
But there is free assistance out there for those who need it.
Friday, there’s a free clinic to help Bryan County residents with free legal advice.
The event is a partnership between The United Way of the Coastal Empire, Bryan County Family Connection and Georgia Legal Services.
