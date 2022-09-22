Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Free event in Bryan County to help with legal questions

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people going through legal trouble have a lot of questions.

Normally, you’ll need to hire a lawyer to help get answers. Which can cost a lot of money.

But there is free assistance out there for those who need it.

Friday, there’s a free clinic to help Bryan County residents with free legal advice.

The event is a partnership between The United Way of the Coastal Empire, Bryan County Family Connection and Georgia Legal Services.

