Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Mother, boyfriend charged after severely bruised baby dies, sheriff says

Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with...
Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with homicide.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Nevin Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after the death of her severely bruised baby was ruled a homicide.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after staff reported an unresponsive 4-month-old baby. Investigators noticed bruises on the baby’s back, arms, legs and ears.

The child was placed on life support and was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 8.

An autopsy on Sept. 9 found the baby had a rib fracture, severe brain and eye hemorrhaging, and bruises across the body.

The mother, Cassandra Clautu, told deputies her boyfriend, Philip Coker, was watching the child and woke up to find the baby unresponsive.

Clautu was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, and Coker was charged with homicide. Both were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Further investigation found the baby had been injured during a prior incident. Investigators said Clautu did not seek medical treatment for the baby at the time.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Diontae Roberson
Family asking for answers about missing Savannah man
Source: WTOC
Human remains found on Jones Island possibly identified

Latest News

An abortion protest is shown in this file photo.
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
Cooper Roberts, who was injured in the Highland Park shooting, has returned home with his family.
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to family
City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks
City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies