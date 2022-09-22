Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One last hot day before our big cool down!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly clear skies will be around Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s for inland communities and 70s closer to the coast.

There is a decent chance for patchy fog to develop early Thursday morning, so give yourself a few extra minutes of travel time in the morning.  Dry weather continues with highs in the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon. The evening will also be pleasant, with 70s returning shortly after sunset as the cold front ushers in drier air.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 7.5′ 6:14AM I 1.9′ 12:21PM I 8.3′ 6:32PM

Thursday Beach forecast: There will be a chance for patchy fog around sunrise, but it won’t last but for a couple of hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a northwesterly breeze around 10 miles per hour. The rip current risk will be high along with wave heights around three to four feet.

Fall begins at 9:03PM, with cooler and drier air moving in right on cue. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Friday with highs only near 80 degrees.

This weekend looks to be decent with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60 during the morning around Savannah with inland areas in the upper 50s. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. under mostly clear skies. The beaches will be a bit breezy with a high risk for rip currents.

Tropical forecast:

Major Hurricane Fiona will continue to gain strength as it moves to the northeast, bringing potential impacts to Bermuda late Thursday into Friday. We could see wave heights near 4 feet along our coast along with an increased risk for rip currents from this system.

There is another area of interest in the central Atlantic that only has a high-end chance of developing at the moment. This system will move toward the Caribbean throughout the week into the weekend. Some models are hinting at a storm developing if this makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico. This will likely be known as “Hermine” Stay tuned for updates, especially next week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gaston will hold on to its tropical storm designation heading into the weekend over the northern Atlantic Ocean.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Source: WTOC
Human remains found on Jones Island possibly identified
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Cooler weather filters in tonight
Andrew's Thursday morning forecast 9.22
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 09-21-2022
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Cold front arrives on Thursday!
Warm today, cold front moves in on Thursday
Andrew's Wednesday morning forecast 9.21