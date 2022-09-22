One last hot day before our big cool down!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly clear skies will be around Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s for inland communities and 70s closer to the coast.

There is a decent chance for patchy fog to develop early Thursday morning, so give yourself a few extra minutes of travel time in the morning. Dry weather continues with highs in the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon. The evening will also be pleasant, with 70s returning shortly after sunset as the cold front ushers in drier air.

Patchy fog will be around during the morning commute, but we'll have plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 90s! pic.twitter.com/7BzBMt28v9 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 22, 2022

Thursday Tybee Tides: 7.5′ 6:14AM I 1.9′ 12:21PM I 8.3′ 6:32PM

Thursday Beach forecast: There will be a chance for patchy fog around sunrise, but it won’t last but for a couple of hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a northwesterly breeze around 10 miles per hour. The rip current risk will be high along with wave heights around three to four feet.

Fall begins at 9:03PM, with cooler and drier air moving in right on cue. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Friday with highs only near 80 degrees.

This weekend looks to be decent with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60 during the morning around Savannah with inland areas in the upper 50s. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. under mostly clear skies. The beaches will be a bit breezy with a high risk for rip currents.

Tropical forecast:

Major Hurricane Fiona will continue to gain strength as it moves to the northeast, bringing potential impacts to Bermuda late Thursday into Friday. We could see wave heights near 4 feet along our coast along with an increased risk for rip currents from this system.

There is another area of interest in the central Atlantic that only has a high-end chance of developing at the moment. This system will move toward the Caribbean throughout the week into the weekend. Some models are hinting at a storm developing if this makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico. This will likely be known as “Hermine” Stay tuned for updates, especially next week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gaston will hold on to its tropical storm designation heading into the weekend over the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

