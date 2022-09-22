Sky Cams
Port Wentworth city council to have first public zoning ordinance rewrite session

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night, the City of Port Wentworth will have its first public zoning ordinance rewrite session.

The agency they hired to audit the city’s plans that shape development will hear from the community for the first time.

Port Wentworth hired Horizon in July following a six-month industrial rezoning moratorium that started this summer.

Horizon has already pointed out a lot of areas the city needs to clean up and make clear moving forward.

Now, they’re asking residents how they think Port Wentworth needs to make improvements.

“They wanted to start over altogether because it was really since the 1980s so almost 40 years since they had a complete rewrite so it’s desperately needed,” said city manager Steve Davis.

This is all happening before the city council meeting and again next week.

The city will also decide on how they will dissolve and restructure the planning commission.

The regular council meeting will start at 7 p.m.

