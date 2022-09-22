Register for the True Blue 5K

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s homecoming week at Georgia Southern and while everyone gears up for the big game, you can kick off the weekend with an annual tradition.

Each year, homecoming weekend at Georgia Southern kicks off with hundreds lacing up their running shoes for a good cause.

The True Blue 5K race is sponsored by the Abbie DeLoach Foundation. DeLoach was a GSU nursing major, and one of five students killed in a crash back in 2015.

The race will start at the Recreation Activity Center at 7:30 Saturday morning.

You do need to register and you only have until Friday to do it.

