Stand Up for Kids 2022 benefit show helping children

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might find yourself laughing at some members of the local business community this weekend. In fact, they’ll want you to.

Stand Up for Kids is a comedy fundraiser featuring people who are usually a little more serious in the their day jobs.

Maureen McFadden is one of the volunteer comedians for Saturday’s event at American Legion Post 135 in downtown Savannah and Will Dent is a board member with Performance Initiatives, the beneficiary for the event. They both joined WTOC on Morning Break.

