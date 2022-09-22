Student arrested due to school violence threat in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A student is facing charges after a school threat in Jesup.

The Jesup Police Department says the student was arrested on Wednesday just hours after they were notified about the possible threat.

Police say the student will be charged with terroristic threats and acts as well as disruption of public schools.

The investigation is ongoing and the charges could change as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.