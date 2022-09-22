Students learn about history through return of puppet show

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This puppet show has been a rite of passage for 3rd graders for more than a decade. After it took a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, folks say they’re glad to see it back.

Students packed the Emma Kelly theater, some for the very first time. Puppets took students back before the founding of Georgia, then to Bulloch County and the county seat of Statesboro.

The Bulloch County Historical Society started the show 15 years ago, but they’ve missed the past two due to the pandemic.

“We talk about Georgia Southern. We talk about the naming of Statesboro, we talk about Bulloch County. We talk about how Georgia Southern came to be in Bulloch County,” said Rahn Hutcheson, with the Averitt Center for the Arts.

For some students, the show is their first exposure to live entertainment and to the history of their community. But it doesn’t end here.

Each student gets a coloring book, printed by the Historical Society, to further study the place where they live. The presentation includes two more shows on Friday.

