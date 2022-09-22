Sky Cams
Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with dementia

Charles W. Stanfield
Charles W. Stanfield(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man who has dementia.

Charles W. Stanfield was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue shirt with white writing, boots, and a dark green hat when he left his house.

75-year-old Stanfield has blue eyes, is 5′06″ and weighs 185 pounds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he drives a 2015 Dark Blue Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag number is RHS6750.

2015 Dark Blue Toyota Camry
2015 Dark Blue Toyota Camry(WTOC)

