Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with dementia
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man who has dementia.
Charles W. Stanfield was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue shirt with white writing, boots, and a dark green hat when he left his house.
75-year-old Stanfield has blue eyes, is 5′06″ and weighs 185 pounds.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, he drives a 2015 Dark Blue Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag number is RHS6750.
