Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with dementia

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man who has dementia.

Charles W. Stanfield was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue shirt with white writing, boots, and a dark green hat when he left his house.

75-year-old Stanfield has blue eyes, is 5′06″ and weighs 185 pounds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he drives a 2015 Dark Blue Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag number is RHS6750.

2015 Dark Blue Toyota Camry (WTOC)

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.