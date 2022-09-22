Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Two centennial birthday celebrations in the Lowcountry

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A centennial celebration in the Lowcountry!

Two women on Hilton Head Island are celebrating turning 100 and 101 years old this week.

A party was thrown Thursday for Irene Racine and Lyla Stocker. Both of the women are neighbors and friends.

They live mostly independently in the cypress of Hilton Head.

Stocker, a Buffalo, N.Y. native, was a Navy nurse in World War II. She was stationed in different areas of the world and the states.

She says she has seen so much and that it’s hard to take it all in sometimes.

“Well, I can tell you one thing, living in different countries, there’s no place like the United States. It’s just like heaven coming back to this country,” Lyla Stocker said.

The two ladies’ healthcare team invited our very own Jamie Ertle to help celebrate!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Diontae Roberson
Family asking for answers about missing Savannah man
Source: WTOC
Human remains found on Jones Island possibly identified

Latest News

Jesup teacher honored for decades of service
Students learn about history through return of puppet show
Register for the True Blue 5K
THE News at 5
4th annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival underway