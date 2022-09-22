Two centennial birthday celebrations in the Lowcountry

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A centennial celebration in the Lowcountry!

Two women on Hilton Head Island are celebrating turning 100 and 101 years old this week.

A party was thrown Thursday for Irene Racine and Lyla Stocker. Both of the women are neighbors and friends.

They live mostly independently in the cypress of Hilton Head.

Stocker, a Buffalo, N.Y. native, was a Navy nurse in World War II. She was stationed in different areas of the world and the states.

She says she has seen so much and that it’s hard to take it all in sometimes.

“Well, I can tell you one thing, living in different countries, there’s no place like the United States. It’s just like heaven coming back to this country,” Lyla Stocker said.

The two ladies’ healthcare team invited our very own Jamie Ertle to help celebrate!

