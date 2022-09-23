Sky Cams
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

(Port Wentworth Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer.

Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August.

The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was arrested and charged with felony murder on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Three other teenagers - 19-year old Desimond Butler, 18-year old Michael Stevens and 18-year old Keroney King – have also been arrested and charged in this case.

All four were booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

