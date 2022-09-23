America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia holds food distribution drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia saw a major demand for people needing food assistance. Now, with the rising cost of food they say they don’t see the need slowing down any time soon.

A food distribution event was held Friday at the Oglethorpe Mall.

Organizers say approximately 800 families were getting meals Friday. They’re going home with about a weeks’ worth of food.

It was an early morning for many who say they didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to get groceries for their family. Mary Jane Crouch the Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia says when they scheduled the food drive they anticipated feeding about 500 people. But, as word spread on social media, she says they knew they needed to get more food to help feed at least 300 more people.

Trunks got filled with milk, meat, canned goods and fresh produce by the more than 50 SCAD volunteers. Crouch says with the help of the community they’re on track to distribute more than 23 million pounds of food this year. She encourages people, who want to help, to make monetary donations. This way, Second Harvest can keep their shelves stocked throughout the winter.

“This is Hunger Awareness Month and we really want people to know that, you know, you just don’t know who’s hungry. It could be the person sitting beside you in church this week. It could be the person that’s sitting beside your child in school that when they go home at night they may not have access to food. So we want to try and make the community as aware as possible of what we do,” Crouch said

“With the price of food going up so much and we’re both on social security, so every little bit helps. It’s great that people are stepping up and helping people that aren’t as fortunate,” said Thomas Kelly who attended the food drive.

If you missed out on the drive but need food assistance you can go to helpendhunger.org. There you can put in your zip code and it’ll show you where in your area you can get food.

