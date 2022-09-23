Bryan County emergency crews prepared just in case with latest round of tropical activity

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While it’s unclear exactly what areas will be impacted by the latest round of tropical activity, Bryan County’s emergency crews say it serves as a good reminder to be prepared.

“We’re prepared, we’re ready, but we’re just urging the citizens to be prepared and for them to be ready and be vigilant,” Bryan County Emergency Services Director Freddy Howell said.

As attention draws to the tropics, Bryan County emergency crews say now is the time to get ready.

“We can’t let our guard down. Right now is the time that you should go ahead and get your stuff prepared, build that kit, have a kit ready, have a place to go and don’t forget those pets,” Howell said.

Howell said his team has held preparedness talks with neighboring counties. While he says the county’s plan is up to date, there are some parts that worry him.

“The population is growing. So, that means the timeline of trying to get everybody out of here and the routes getting everybody out of here are going to be clogged up and that’s what’s worrisome to me,” Howell said.

He says the county is ultimately prepared and is no stranger to natural disaster response.

Less than six months after an EF-4 tornado devastated the county’s north end, crews say they’re ready to respond to large-scale natural disasters.

“We did learn a lot from our tornado. Cleaning up and building back, it’s long term and we’ve got a lot of work, all the counties do as far as trying to get the community back up and running,” Howell said.

