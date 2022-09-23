Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades.

The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.

Under the agreement, crews would build a five foot sidewalk on one side of Brisbon Road from Harris Trail Road to Highway 144. They’ll also build a pedestrian bridge over Sterling Creek.

The project is expected to cost roughly $4 million and will be paid for by SPLOST money.

A 7-year-old was hit and killed along the stretch of road way last year and county leaders say the road work is necessary.

“The road, it was in too bad of shape to overlay so they’ll basically dig the road up and replace it…just for the safety of the kids walking back and forth between the neighborhoods and the schools. This needed to be done. It is a county road and we’re going to be bring it up to county standard,” said Carter Infinger, Chairman, Bryan County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners say engineering for the project has already begun. They expect work to take just over two years.

The agreement now heads to Richmond Hill City Council for approval.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.