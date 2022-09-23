Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades.

The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.

Under the agreement, crews would build a five foot sidewalk on one side of Brisbon Road from Harris Trail Road to Highway 144. They’ll also build a pedestrian bridge over Sterling Creek.

The project is expected to cost roughly $4 million and will be paid for by SPLOST money.

A 7-year-old was hit and killed along the stretch of road way last year and county leaders say the road work is necessary.

“The road, it was in too bad of shape to overlay so they’ll basically dig the road up and replace it…just for the safety of the kids walking back and forth between the neighborhoods and the schools. This needed to be done. It is a county road and we’re going to be bring it up to county standard,” said Carter Infinger, Chairman, Bryan County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners say engineering for the project has already begun. They expect work to take just over two years.

The agreement now heads to Richmond Hill City Council for approval.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diontae Roberson
Family asking for answers about missing Savannah man
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
Mother asking for help five years after her son was killed in Clyo
Police say family members found 2-year-old Ian Wiesman dead in a vehicle at a daycare facility....
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia holds food distribution drive
Mandalorian #1, Variant Cover
The Star Wars comic you’ll only find in Savannah
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Chatham Co. man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for child exploitation
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex