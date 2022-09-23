Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male with short hair, a beard, and a scar under his left eye. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a red Nike shirt, khaki cargo pants, and grey slides.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 912.651.4717 or through the department’s online tip form. You can also anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.