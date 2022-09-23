Cooler air filters in today, enjoy!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has passed through, and fall is officially here!

It's a bit on the breezy side behind the cold front! pic.twitter.com/4OClWTg7VE — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 23, 2022

Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s for many of us this morning, with some upper 50s possible for inland communities. There will be plenty of sunshine today with highs only near 80 degrees, some areas won’t make it out of the 70s! Do yourself a favor and try to get outside if you can! The weather will be great for evening football games as well.

Friday Tybee Tides: 8.7′ 7:00AM I 2.3′ 1:08PM I 9.1′ 7:16PM

Friday Beach forecast: Highs will only be in the 70s with a strong breeze around 15-20 miles per hour out of the northeast. The rip current risk will be high along with wave heights around three to five feet. I wouldn’t recommend getting in the water!

This weekend looks to be gorgeous with morning temperatures in the low to mid to upper 50s during the morning around Savannah with inland areas in the low to mid 50s. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. under mostly clear skies. The beaches will be a bit breezy with a high risk for rip currents.

Tropical forecast:

Major Hurricane Fiona will continue to gain strength as it moves to the northeast toward the eastern coast of Canada. We could see wave heights near 4 feet along our coast along with an increased risk for rip currents from this system.

Tropical Depression Nine has formed over the Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to gain strength over the weekend, potentially impacting Florida as a hurricane next week. pic.twitter.com/5BEB2JQY86 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 23, 2022

There is another area of interest in the central Caribbean that has formed into Tropical Depression Nine. This system will move toward across the Caribbean throughout the week into the weekend. This will likely be known as “Hermine”. Florida could have a landfall from this system by the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates, especially next week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gaston will hold on to its tropical storm designation heading into the weekend over the northern Atlantic Ocean.

