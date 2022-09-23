Sky Cams
End Zone: Scores for Week 6 of high school football

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 6 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Richmond Hill at Coffee
  • Glynn Academy at Brunswick
  • South Effingham at Effingham County
  • Bradwell Institute at MCA
  • Wayne County at Jenkins
  • Burke County at Statesboro
  • Benedictine at Bolles (FL)
  • Southeast Bulloch at Hephzibah
  • Groves at Beach
  • Savannah Christian at Calvary Day
  • Liberty County at Johnson
  • Savannah Country Day at Long County
  • Brantley County at Pierce County
  • Tattnall County at Toombs County
  • Windsor Forest at Vidalia
  • Telfair County at Bryan County
  • Claxton at Jenkins County
  • Metter at Irwin County
  • Savannah at Bulloch Academy
  • Screven County at Warren County
  • ECI at Johnson County
  • Montgomery County at Treutlen
  • Wilkinson County at Portal
  • Bluffton at Beaufort
  • Whale Branch at Battery Creek
  • Hilton Head Christian at Beaufort Academy
  • Cane Bay at May River
  • Andrew Jackson Academy at Thomas Heyward
  • Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep
  • Florence Christian at John Paul II
  • Cross at Lee Academy
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Wade Hampton
  • Clarendon Hall at Patrick Henry
  • Clinch County at Frederica Academy
  • Pinewood Christian at Mount de Sales
  • Memorial Day at St. Andrew’s
  • Palmetto Christian at Bethesda

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

