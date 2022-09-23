Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Student films selected for film festival

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Arts Academy’s first-ever Film & Television class has recently had two of their short films, The Caddington Academy and The Slip Up, nominated to the prestigious All American High School Film Festival in NYC.

The student films were selected from over 2500 submissions for the best drama and comedy categories. They will be screened before a live audience during the competition weekend in mid-October at the AMC theater Times Square - and the students would like to have the opportunity to compete and see their hard work up on the big screen before an audience of thousands.

