Law firm offers free lunch to first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday.

The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.

One organizer says that this is the least they could do to show their appreciation.

“The best part is that we can show a little bit of appreciation for people who are doing for us every single day. They’re saving our lives, they’re providing services for this community that are essential, and often times, it’s thankless. And so, the best part about this is to show them some thanks. Really happy to do this again, and we look forward to continuing to show our first responders how much we really do appreciate their service,” organizer Andy Conn said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.