Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Law firm offers free lunch to first responders

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday.

The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.

One organizer says that this is the least they could do to show their appreciation.

“The best part is that we can show a little bit of appreciation for people who are doing for us every single day. They’re saving our lives, they’re providing services for this community that are essential, and often times, it’s thankless. And so, the best part about this is to show them some thanks. Really happy to do this again, and we look forward to continuing to show our first responders how much we really do appreciate their service,” organizer Andy Conn said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diontae Roberson
Family asking for answers about missing Savannah man
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
Mother asking for help five years after her son was killed in Clyo
Fishing generic
Free fishing without license this weekend in Ga., no fees to visit national parks

Latest News

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia holds food distribution drive
Jesup teacher honored for decades of service
Two centennial birthday celebrations in the Lowcountry
Students learn about history through return of puppet show