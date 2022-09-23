Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn.

One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life.

The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to get back on their feet or get on their feet for the first time.

Diplomas and smiles marked the end of the 12-week program for this group of ladies. While they learned many of the same skills, each has a different goal.

“They helped me get certified in Accounting Fundamentals. I want to be an accountant,” graduate Delania Swinson said.

Lift as You Grow worked with them on job and interview skills, financial literacy, and the things they might need for starting over on their own. They help women who might need a helping hand for any number of reasons.

“It can be somebody who lost their job and they got in a hole and can’t dig their way out,” Sally Scott said.

Delaina says some of the biggest gains came from having mentors and the ladies say they’ll stay involved in the group, even after this graduation.

