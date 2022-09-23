Motion hearing held to separate defendants in Beach family’s wrongful death suit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A motion hearing in a civil case in Mallory Beach’s death was held Friday in Hampton County.

Beach was killed in a boating crash in 2019. The Beach family filed a wrongful death suit naming nearly a dozen defendants, including Parker’s Corporation and the Murdaugh family.

The suit says Paul Murdaugh, son of Alex Murdaugh, was driving his parents’ boat drunk when it crashed into a bridge. The lawsuit states a store clerk at a Parker’s location sold alcohol to two of the underage teens on the night of the crash.

A few weeks ago, a judge granted the Parker’s Corporation a motion to be severed from the rest of the almost dozen other defendants in Beach’s wrongful death suit.

The attorneys representing the family of Mallory Beach essentially asked Judge Hall to rethink his decision to un-tether Parker’s from the rest of the defendants in this case.

The initial motion to sever was granted by the judge at the beginning of September, but today attorneys on both sides argued for and against it being upheld.

“We think that the right thing to do is uphold the severance, we believe that the judge has ample grounds to do it and more importantly we think that the law supports it,” said PK Shere, an attorney representing Parker’s.

“I just don’t think there’s anything to support the decision or the arguments that Parker’s has made,” said Mark Tinsley, an attorney representing the Beach family.

Tinsley, who represents the Beach family brought up almost 200 years of cases to argue there’s no law to support severance as necessary.

The attorney representing Parker’s disagreed on all points, saying those case examples had nothing to do with severance and don’t apply here.

All sides agree this case will come down to the jury deciding if Parker’s, where Paul Murdaugh bought alcohol before boating and crashing under the influence, was negligent in Beach’s death.

But the question now is if the judge will group Parker’s back in with the almost dozen other defendants or allow this case to stand alone.

