Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New COVID testing kiosk available in Liberty Co. on Georgia Southern’s campus

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new COVID testing kiosk through the Coastal Health District is now available in Liberty County.

Georgia Southern’s Liberty Campus is the third and final campus within the university to receive one of the COVID testing kiosks. Campus leaders say they’re excited it will serve not only students, but also the community.

The kiosks offer free, on-demand COVID tests right at your fingertips. It’s located right in front of the Liberty campus, along Memorial Drive.

Anyone can come up and utilize the testing kiosk. The samples are collected on a regular basis. It’s the only kiosk in Liberty County.

Assistant Campus Director Jonathan McCollar says the partnership with the Coastal Health District benefits more than just their students.

“It allows us to be good servants to the greater community. That’s what we pride ourselves on here at the institution, is being able to give back to the places that we call home, that’s either Savannah, Statesboro, or Hinesville,” McCollar said.

After you complete your test, you can expect results within two days.

Since delivery earlier this week, the COVID testing kiosk is undergoing some maintenance, and leaders with the Coastal Health District say it should be back online in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diontae Roberson
Family asking for answers about missing Savannah man
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
Mother asking for help five years after her son was killed in Clyo
Fishing generic
Free fishing without license this weekend in Ga., no fees to visit national parks

Latest News

SDF
Officer fired over prisoner abuse allegations breaks silence
SDF
Clinton County Jail using body scanners to root out contraband
Pediatrician warns of potentially bad flu season
Pediatrician warns of potentially bad flu season
Pediatrician warns of potentially bad flu season