New COVID testing kiosk available in Liberty Co. on Georgia Southern’s campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new COVID testing kiosk through the Coastal Health District is now available in Liberty County.

Georgia Southern’s Liberty Campus is the third and final campus within the university to receive one of the COVID testing kiosks. Campus leaders say they’re excited it will serve not only students, but also the community.

The kiosks offer free, on-demand COVID tests right at your fingertips. It’s located right in front of the Liberty campus, along Memorial Drive.

Anyone can come up and utilize the testing kiosk. The samples are collected on a regular basis. It’s the only kiosk in Liberty County.

Assistant Campus Director Jonathan McCollar says the partnership with the Coastal Health District benefits more than just their students.

“It allows us to be good servants to the greater community. That’s what we pride ourselves on here at the institution, is being able to give back to the places that we call home, that’s either Savannah, Statesboro, or Hinesville,” McCollar said.

After you complete your test, you can expect results within two days.

Since delivery earlier this week, the COVID testing kiosk is undergoing some maintenance, and leaders with the Coastal Health District say it should be back online in the coming days.

