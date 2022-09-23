New recruits joining the Savannah Fire Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is welcoming some new firefighters.

Ten recruits graduated from the Savannah Fire Department Training Academy on Friday. The new firefighters completed a six month recruit school.

They spent more than a thousand hours learning all the skills needed to respond to fires and handle emergency situations.

The Savannah Fire Department training coordinator says the training is rigorous.

“They all overcome their individual obstacles and accomplished what we set forth to accomplish. The standard at Savannah Fire is very, very high. In our training center excellence is the standard and we hold that true. Every firefighter that goes through there is able to keep themselves safe and not add to the emergency that they are going through,” Savannah Fire Department Training Coordinator Humberto Lopez said.

The graduates will begin working immediately. But before being assigned to a permanent station, they will spend the next year working in specialized units throughout Savannah.

