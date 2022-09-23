Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Overhaul coming for U.S. Medicare system

Medicare overhaul
Medicare overhaul(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Inflation Reduction Act is a wide sweeping law, but it will make very specific changes to the U.S. Medicare system over the next several years.

The Better Medicare Alliance said one of the most important changes is capping out-of-pocket spending on prescription drugs at $2,000.

“Many of these Medicare beneficiaries take several drugs for different complex conditions,” Better Medicare Alliance Vice President of Policy and Research Greg Gierer said. “They could spend $4,000, $5,000, potentially unlimited amounts every year.

Changes to Medicare also include a price cap on insulin costs and making certain vaccines free.

AARP said that is especially useful for older citizens.

“One example is the shingles vaccine, which older Americans need, and those can cost $300 a shot,” AARP Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Bill Sweeny said. “So starting in January, those are going to be free, and that’s going to be great news for older Americans in this country.

Beginning in 2026 the government will begin negotiating drug price points for certain drugs covered by Medicare, which the Better Medicare Alliance says will save the taxpayer dollars.

“Estimates are that those provisions in total could reduce federal spending by $300 billion over a ten-year period, so very significant savings there,” Gierer said.

Medicare recipients do not need to make any changes to receive the new benefits.

They will phase in automatically in the next few years.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diontae Roberson
Family asking for answers about missing Savannah man
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
Mother asking for help five years after her son was killed in Clyo
Police say family members found 2-year-old Ian Wiesman dead in a vehicle at a daycare facility....
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Powerful Hurricane Fiona roaring by Bermuda, then to Canada
Countries bordering Russia are reporting an uptick in border crossings as fears grow over...
Russians flee, protest after Putin's partial mobilization
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana dispensaries
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries