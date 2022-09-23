HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - There have been rip current warnings along the Southeast coast, including Tybee Island and Hilton Head Island.

Lifeguards on Hilton Head Island are still allowing folks to swim on Friday, but should you choose to enter the water, there are a few things you should know.

If you’re being pulled into a rip current, you’ll feel like you’re being pulled away from the shore.

When this happens, sometimes people instinctually try to swim against the current - which can easily tire you out and lead to drowning.

Instead, Alan Reece from Shore Beach Services said the best thing to do is relax and swim parallel to the shore and work your way back to it.

If you’re struggling, Reece says to flag down a lifeguard and don’t be afraid to check in with them before you decide to swim.

“When you’re coming to the beach, when you hear the advisories on the weather, on the television, just check with the local authorities, check with the lifeguards especially, before you enter the water if you’ve got any questions. Even on calm days, the lifeguards are here. We’ve got the current scoop of what’s going on, so just give us a holler and we’ll steer you in the right direction,” Reece said.

As of Friday afternoon, lifeguards on Hilton Head haven’t had to enter the water at all. The rip current warning is set to expire at 8:00 p.m. but could easily be extended in the days to come.

