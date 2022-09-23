Road in Hinesville receives designation to honor former Fort Stewart military leader

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A road in Hinesville has a new designation to honor a former Fort Stewart military leader who has risen to a position in the president’s cabinet.

Hinesville City Council and the Liberty County Commission have voted to show their support for naming 15th Street after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. It’s all thanks to efforts from the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club.

The vote designates the road for the Defense Secretary. County officials say it won’t change the official name of the road, so people and businesses can keep their addresses. Rather, it gives the road a new nickname. Boys and Girls Club leaders want it to serve as inspiration to kids in the area.

“This is one way that the city and the county is saying ‘yes, let’s let our boys and girls know that great things can happen in their lives. Just stay focused,” Edna Walthour said, the Liberty County Boys & Girls Club chairperson.

Austin, former assistant division commander for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, has been back to the area before. Boys and Girls Club leaders have invited him back to Hinesville to accept their Humanitarian of the Year Award.

“Our Humanitarian of the Year award goes to servants. Who could be a greater servant than someone who has worked among us, worked with the city and the county to help us improve our area where we live.”

15th Street is a busy road through Hinesville that leads directly to Fort Stewart. The designation covers the portions of the road in the city and county. Walthour says it will mean a lot to the community, as well as the mission of the Boys and Girls Club.

“That’s what we’re about, trying to make sure we have mentorship, different STEM programs, to keep our children excited and focused so they can become very productive individuals like Secretary Austin.”

Walthour says the next steps are to meet with Fort Stewart officials regarding the portion of 15th Street that goes onto the military installation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.