Savannah Great Strides walk happening on Saturday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Great Strides walk will get underway Saturday morning. The fundraising event offers hope to those living with cystic fibrosis.

Tom Triplett Community Park will be filled with people Saturday all working on the same mission - finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. It’s a rare, genetic disease that the Dick family says changed their lives.

“We were in another world trying to figure out what we needed to do to take care of him. It’s a huge, life-changing diagnosis, but it’s our normal now,” Julie Anne Dick said.

Julie Anne and Justin Dick were unaware that they carried a CF-causing mutation until their 5-year-old son, Sun was born. They say it’s estimated that about one in thirty people carry it. It came to them as a surprise.

“One in four chance if two people have a baby that they’ll have one with cystic fibrosis,” Julie Anne said.

Cystic fibrosis leads to the buildup of thick mucus in organs like the lungs, intestines, pancreas, and liver.

There are a lot of daily steps that little Sun goes through. They say he takes about 26 pills and undergoes two, 45-minute breathing treatments.

“And that would be more if he were sick, so we do everything we can to avoid all the germs and bugs out there. There’s a lot of precautions involved,” Julie Anne said.

Saturday, the Dicks and other families will take strides through Tom Triplett Park. It’s the first time the event is back in person in two years.

Great Strides is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event. The organization says there are nearly 300 annual walks across the country to raise awareness.

The Dicks say Savannah’s walk is a chance for them to be surrounded by those who care about them.

“It seems undoable at times if our family and friends weren’t here as a direct support. Just know that you’re not alone and stay optimistic. It’s not as scary as it initially seems,” Justin said. “Other than a rough start, he’s been happy and healthy and we just work hard to keep him that way.”

Registration starts at 9:30 Saturday morning at Tom Triplett Park and the walk begins at 10:30.

Donate to any team or walker on the Savannah Great Strides page at https://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/40_Georgia_Atlanta?fr_id=8903&pg=entry or donate directly to Savannah Great Strides athttps://fightcf.cff.org/site/Donation2?idb=175464045&df_id=2402&FR_ID=8903&mfc_pref=T&PROXY_ID=8903&PROXY_TYPE=21&2402.donation=form1

Visit cff.org for more information about cystic fibrosis or to donate from there anytime.

