The Star Wars comic you’ll only find in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The popularity and value of comic books has only grown over the past couple years.

Naturally that has fans and collectors constantly on the look out for the next big, unique item and Neighborhood Comics in Savannah now has just that.

“When you think about a comic books, you know, you’ve got that wonderful high action impact cover on the front that really draws you in to pick up that book off the rack and take it home,” said Neighborhood Comics owner Lee Heidel.

See for Heidel, there’s a specific type of cover that has always caught his eye.

“In the comic book industry there’s phenomenon known as variant covers.”

Which means, “well, variant covers give other artists a chance to do their version of a cover,” explains Heidel.

So, while the content stays the same, the cover varies.

But recently Heidel, and his store, were given an opportunity to get a variant cover of their own.

“For the Mandalorian number 1, which is one of the biggest highest profile Star Wars comic book releases in a while. They made a limited number of store variant covers available and we were lucky enough to be one of those stores.”

Meaning the only place in the world you can get this comic with this specific cover is, “at Neighborhood Comics right here in Savannah,” Heidel says.

Which has brought some big attention to this little store.

“We’ve received orders from literally all over the world for this book. We’ve shipped to Australia to Japan and all over Europe.”

Oh, but perhaps the coolest feature of this cover, is what’s on the back.

“Well, obviously it’s incredibly cool to know that someone on the other side of the world is holding a comic book that says, ‘Neighborhood Comics, Books and Art, Savannah, Georgia’ on the back. So, It’s really just kind of a dream come true to see our little store have a foothold on people’s connection from all over the world.”

If you’re interested in snatching up a copy of your own you may want to act fast as Heidel says they only printed 3,000 copies.

You can actually check them out this weekend at Savannah Comic Con.

