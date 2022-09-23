Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Study: These US airports were ranked the best this year

Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and...
Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and arrivals and departures.(MGN Online)
By WCCO staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCCO) - Getting to your destination is said to be half the fun, but some U.S. airport travelers don’t feel that way.

The J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study reveals overall satisfaction has fallen 25 points on a thousand-point scale compared to data from the year before.

This comes as air travel has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Among the best-ranked major airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul International, San Francisco International and John F. Kennedy International.

The worst airport, according to the survey, is Newark Liberty International.

Others on the bottom of the list include Chicago O’Hare International and Boston Logan International.

The findings were based on information from August 2021 through July of this year.

Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and arrivals and departures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diontae Roberson
Family asking for answers about missing Savannah man
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
Mother asking for help five years after her son was killed in Clyo
Police say family members found 2-year-old Ian Wiesman dead in a vehicle at a daycare facility....
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Chatham Co. man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for child exploitation
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
USPS suspends deliveries to an OHIO neighborhood after a dog attack.
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex