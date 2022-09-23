Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside the shelter over the weekend. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville Humane Society said it has taken in a dog with a severe medical condition that was found abandoned outside the shelter over the weekend.

Employees at the facility said they found the pup named Remy tied to a pole outside the adoption center with a letter stating the dog’s owner couldn’t care for the animal the way she needed.

“She has illnesses. I don’t believe they are fixable,” the note read. “She needs to be put down as soon as possible.”

WHNS reports that a veterinarian found that Remy has a severe heart murmur. According to the American Kennel Club, the level of Remy’s condition is the most severe and could be felt through the chest wall.

Therefore, Remy may require surgery or a lifelong medication regimen.

The Greenville Humane Society said it relies on donations for cases like this from their Hope Fund, but the team has had more sick and injured animals recently than donated funds.

“The Hope Fund allows us to treat those special cases that, unfortunately, in some other shelters would end in euthanasia,” Greenville Humane Society CEO Rachel Delport said.

The Greenville Humane Society said to designate donations to its Hope Fund if interested in that option.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diontae Roberson
Family asking for answers about missing Savannah man
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
Mother asking for help five years after her son was killed in Clyo
Fishing generic
Free fishing without license this weekend in Ga., no fees to visit national parks

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the...
QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial
Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro
Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro
The moment before the alleged thief crashes head-first into a metal trailer.
Instant karma? Thief slams into parked trailer during getaway, homeowner says
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex