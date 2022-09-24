Sky Cams
4 people displaced after house fire in Savannah

Crews extinguished the flames in the 1300 block of Bonaventure Road.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are displaced after a carriage house fire in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters extinguished the flames on Saturday morning in the 1300 block of Bonaventure Road.

Savannah Fire says no one was injured and three dogs had to be rescued.

Crews cut power to both the carriage house and the main house resulting in the displacement of the four people.

