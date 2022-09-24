More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 250 people participated in the 2022 Girls in Aviation event at Sheltair. The event looks to bridge the gap of gender disparities in the aviation industry.

The event was put on by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Savannah Area site along with Fly Corps, Sheltair and the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

Children ages 8 to 17 participated in hands-on activities like, like learning air traffic controls and getting a behind the scenes look at how different aircrafts work.

They also got to hear from a panel of experts in the aerospace industry including military and private pilots, test flight engineers and aviation maintenance professionals. Organizers say these women serve as role models for the younger generation.

”Only 8% of women are part of the aviation industry, so definitely having this type of initiatives are very important to continue to grow those numbers and I think we’re doing amazing as women,” Gabriela Fimbres said.

Organizers say they’re already excited and looking forward to next year’s event.

