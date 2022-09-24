Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana is accused of throwing her child off a bridge Friday evening.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a mother throwing her 18-month-old child off the Liberty Street Bridge before jumping into the water herself.

Police said the boy is expected to recover after he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the mother as Asha Randolph. Houma police said the incident remains under investigation, but Randolph has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
Fishing generic
Free fishing without license this weekend in Ga., no fees to visit national parks
Chatham Co. leaders to consider several changes that will impact pet owners
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana dispensaries
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Berwick Ace Hardware
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying.
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers
2022 Girls in Aviation event
More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event