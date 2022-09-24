Savannah Great Strides walk raising awareness to cystic fibrosis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Great Strides walk was held Saturday at Tom Triplett Community Park. It’s a fundraising event for people living with cystic fibrosis.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare, genetic disease that leads to build up of thick mucus in organs like the lungs, pancreas, intestines, and liver.

For the first time in two years the Great Strides walk was back in person. Great Strides is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event. The organization says there are nearly 300 annual walks across the country to raise awareness.

The family and friends of those living with CF who participated in Savannah’s walk today raised more than $20,000. All of the money goes toward research with the hopes of, one day, finding a cure.

“I have to do at least an hour of treatments every day and I take up to four pills daily and I do two different inhaled medicines and I’m not able to do certain things different people can do because I have to go home earlier to finish my treatments, but I still make it work,” Makenzie Reese said.

“For a disease that affects 40,000 people in the United States and a little under 800 in Georgia, to have all of these people out showing the community, the CF community, that they are not alone in this fight for a cure is incredibly heartwarming,” Molly Taggart said.

The CF foundation says hope is on the horizon for those with CF, but they can’t cross the finish line without donations. If you would like to donate and help find a cure click here.

