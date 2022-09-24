Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

Berwick Ace Hardware
Berwick Ace Hardware(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend.

Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking for generators, propane tanks, and flashlights this weekend.

To accommodate those needs, they set up a display in front with batteries and flashlights.

Goodman says that this Ace Hardware location has only been open for two years, and hasn’t seen a hurricane yet- but that they’re always prepared to assist when the weather gets rough.

“If it starts getting bad, if they want to start boarding up their homes, if they want to start taking precautions for the sandbags like I spoke about, we’re gonna have plenty of propane. We’ve got plenty of generators that we’ve had on stock for about four months now. We have about 40 generators in stock. So those are just things we’ve started preparing for because its the season,” Rand Goodman said.

Goodman adds that they’re open seven days a week to help accommodate the needs of the community.

Of course, you can always stick with WTOC for developments about Tropical Storm Ian.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
Fishing generic
Free fishing without license this weekend in Ga., no fees to visit national parks
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana dispensaries
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
Chatham Co. leaders to consider several changes that will impact pet owners

Latest News

2022 Girls in Aviation event
More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event
Savannah Great Strides walk
Savannah Great Strides walk raising awareness to cystic fibrosis
Crews extinguished the flames in the 1300 block of Bonaventure Road.
4 people displaced after house fire in Savannah
"Operation Kid Forward"
Operation Kid Forward helps young girls feel like a princess for a night