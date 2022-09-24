Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend.

Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking for generators, propane tanks, and flashlights this weekend.

To accommodate those needs, they set up a display in front with batteries and flashlights.

Goodman says that this Ace Hardware location has only been open for two years, and hasn’t seen a hurricane yet- but that they’re always prepared to assist when the weather gets rough.

“If it starts getting bad, if they want to start boarding up their homes, if they want to start taking precautions for the sandbags like I spoke about, we’re gonna have plenty of propane. We’ve got plenty of generators that we’ve had on stock for about four months now. We have about 40 generators in stock. So those are just things we’ve started preparing for because its the season,” Rand Goodman said.

Goodman adds that they’re open seven days a week to help accommodate the needs of the community.

Of course, you can always stick with WTOC for developments about Tropical Storm Ian.

