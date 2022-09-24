Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

True Blue 5k race kicks off Georgia Southern Homecoming

True Blue
True Blue(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of runners at Georgia Southern got in the Homecoming spirit bright and early Saturday morning.

The annual True Blue 5k race helps kick off Homecoming with a run through parts of campus.

In recent years, the university has teamed with the Abbie DeLoach Foundation as a sponsor. DeLoach was one of the nursing students killed in a crash on Interstate 16.

The Abbie DeLoach Foundation funds scholarships through the university and helps sponsor the race to carry on her legacy.

“So we have an opportunity to keep Abbie alive. Every year, it gives us a little more direction. It takes the sting out of the accident,” Jimmy DeLoach said.

Abbie was a nursing major and active in her sorority. The DeLoach Foundation helps recognize the student group with the most members in the 5k.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
Fishing generic
Free fishing without license this weekend in Ga., no fees to visit national parks
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana dispensaries
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
Chatham Co. leaders to consider several changes that will impact pet owners

Latest News

End Zone: Scores for Week 6 of high school football
HHCA at Beaufort Academy
HHCA at Beaufort Academy
Wayne County at Jenkins
Wayne County at Jenkins
Bradwell at MCA
Bradwell at MCA