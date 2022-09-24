True Blue 5k race kicks off Georgia Southern Homecoming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of runners at Georgia Southern got in the Homecoming spirit bright and early Saturday morning.

The annual True Blue 5k race helps kick off Homecoming with a run through parts of campus.

In recent years, the university has teamed with the Abbie DeLoach Foundation as a sponsor. DeLoach was one of the nursing students killed in a crash on Interstate 16.

The Abbie DeLoach Foundation funds scholarships through the university and helps sponsor the race to carry on her legacy.

“So we have an opportunity to keep Abbie alive. Every year, it gives us a little more direction. It takes the sting out of the accident,” Jimmy DeLoach said.

Abbie was a nursing major and active in her sorority. The DeLoach Foundation helps recognize the student group with the most members in the 5k.

