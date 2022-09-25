1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Screven Co

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting Sunday.

According to Sheriff Mike Kile, sheriff’s investigators and the GBI are investigating a shooting that took place around noon on Friendship Circle.

Police say, the deceased person went to the shooter’s house prior to the shooting.

They’re questioning the person who fired shots.

