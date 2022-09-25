Sky Cams
1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Screven Co

File photo of crime tape and police lights.(MGN)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting Sunday.

According to Sheriff Mike Kile, sheriff’s investigators and the GBI are investigating a shooting that took place around noon on Friendship Circle.

Police say, the deceased person went to the shooter’s house prior to the shooting.

They’re questioning the person who fired shots.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

