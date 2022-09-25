2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods.

The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.

People started showing up as early as 5:45 p.m. waiting to get their spot locked in.

Hull Park is a pretty perfect location for this as well as it’s got some steps in it that act as a natural amphitheater.

Sinisa Ciric, Director of Ops for the Savannah Philharmonic, says that the whole point of this series was to make classical music accessible to everyone in their own backyard.

“We would like to bring this genre of music closer to people, and as I said, bring it to where they feel comfortable and they can attend a concert of this kind, and thank God for this beautiful weather in their shorts and T-Shirts and not feel like they have to dress up too much for a performance and to just kind of break that barrier,” Director Sinisa Ciric said.

Ciric adds that this is one of the first musical performances ever at the Hull Park Amphitheatre.

If you did miss tonight’s performance, there are other performances in the coming weeks, and the big event- Phil the Park at Forsyth- is slated for October 8.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.