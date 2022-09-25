Dylan’s Saturday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the lower-60s to upper-50s. We’ll start the day off with a little fog but mostly sunny skies. By tomorrow afternoon, we should see partly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper-80s for most.

If you’re planning on heading out to the beach, it’ll be a great day for it. However, be careful we’ll still be looking at a moderate rip current risk throughout most of the day.

We’ll also look for a similar start going into the work week. I’ll look for another warm and partly sunny day with highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s. Then on Tuesday, our next cold front will push through causing cooler temps the rest of the week. Plus, we’ll have more could cover building in to aid this cool down as soon-to-be Hurricane Ian comes closer to the area.

Right now, Tropical Storm Ian is still expected to become a major hurricane by Monday PM as it works into the warm Caribbean water. The storm track is still not well defined, but most models are beginning to send the storm farther west closer to the Florida panhandle for landfall.

Regardless, we’re still expecting lots of rainfall and very gusty winds (Up to 40 MPH) throughout Wednesday & Thursday here in the Coastal Empire/SC Low country.

This rainfall will likely continue into the start of next weekend. However, by Saturday afternoon we should be back in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Remember right now, nothing is set in stone about this forecast. This system still has to travel over 1000 miles before it even reaches the US coast. So, be sure to stay updated on the forecast each day as we continue tracking this system.

