Out of the Darkness Walk held to raise awareness for suicide prevention

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Groups gathered at Lake Mayer this Saturday morning to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Teams walked around the lake for the Out of the Darkness Walk.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the event which provides support services and resources in addition to the walk.

Event organizers say it’s important to bring people together to help those who may be struggling.

“There’s still a stigma attached to suicide. When we all come together, we know that we’re either supporting someone who lost someone, or we are directly related to someone who lost someone.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

The group’s goal was to raise $23,000 for prevention research and resources.

