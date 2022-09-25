Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase.

According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m.

The trooper joined the chase after the suspect hit the speed of 80 mph.

As the pursuit neared downtown Savannah, the trooper took the primary position in the pursuit, police say.

Due to the time of day, heavy pedestrian foot traffic, and heavy car traffic, the Trooper made the decision to perform a P.I.T. maneuver.

After the P.I.T. maneuver, the driver continued to flee traveling down Fahm Street, Ann Street, and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The Trooper forced the car off the roadway.

The driver exited the car and attempt to run away but was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

