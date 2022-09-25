Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicking off at Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds came out to Lake Mayer Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association puts on the annual event which aims to raise money and awareness for the 150,000 Georgians who have the disease.

Flowers spun in the wind at this morning’s opening ceremony representing family members and loved ones who may have Alzheimer’s

The walk kicked off shortly after as organizers say this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“I can’t emphasize enough. There’s no way here at the association that we can do what we do without the community support. We’re the leading voluntary nonprofit organization towards Alzheimer’s research. So there’s no way we can do what we do without our community partners.”

The Alzheimer’s Association says Savannah is one of more than 600 communities that host similar fundraising walks nationwide.

