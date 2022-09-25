Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicking off at Lake Mayer

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds came out to Lake Mayer Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association puts on the annual event which aims to raise money and awareness for the 150,000 Georgians who have the disease.

Flowers spun in the wind at this morning’s opening ceremony representing family members and loved ones who may have Alzheimer’s

The walk kicked off shortly after as organizers say this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“I can’t emphasize enough. There’s no way here at the association that we can do what we do without the community support. We’re the leading voluntary nonprofit organization towards Alzheimer’s research. So there’s no way we can do what we do without our community partners.”

The Alzheimer’s Association says Savannah is one of more than 600 communities that host similar fundraising walks nationwide.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
Fishing generic
Free fishing without license this weekend in Ga., no fees to visit national parks
Chatham Co. leaders to consider several changes that will impact pet owners
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana dispensaries
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex

Latest News

THE News at 11 Saturday
2022 Girls in Aviation event
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia holds food distribution drive